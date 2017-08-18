Play

Beck is considered day-to-day with a bruised right shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Beck came on in relief of an injured Reynaldo Lopez on Thursday and was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Adrian Beltre. He managed to stay in the game for one more batter, surrendering a home run to Nomar Mazara. Fortunately, Beck's injury isn't viewed as serious at this time and he figures to return to the mound in the coming days.

