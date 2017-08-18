Play

Beck (undisclosed) was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

He was called upon to relieve Reynaldo Lopez but was then hit by a comebacker before giving up a home run to Nomar Mazara. Beck was replaced by Mike Pelfrey and the White Sox announced that they will have an update on him once more information is made available.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast