The White Sox reassigned Beck to minor league camp Friday.

Beck's struggles continued in spring training as he carried an 8.59 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over 7.1 innings. The 27-year-old had a disastrous 2017 campaign with a 6.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 42:34 K:BB across 64.2 innings for the White Sox, making it difficult to see another extended major-league opportunity in his near future.