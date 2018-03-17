White Sox's Chris Beck: Returns to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Beck to minor league camp Friday.
Beck's struggles continued in spring training as he carried an 8.59 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over 7.1 innings. The 27-year-old had a disastrous 2017 campaign with a 6.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 42:34 K:BB across 64.2 innings for the White Sox, making it difficult to see another extended major-league opportunity in his near future.
