White Sox's Chris Beck: Won't miss time with bruised shoulder
Beck (shoulder) is healthy and available for Friday's game against Texas, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
One day after a ball up the middle hit him in the shoulder and forced him to leave the game, Beck's bruising is down enough that it shouldn't cause him to miss any time. The bigger concern for Beck is his play of late, giving up 14 earned runs, including four home runs, over his last 9.0 innings.
