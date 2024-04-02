Flexen (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks to earn the loss during Monday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out one.

Flexen started off strong by retiring the first seven batters he faced but only recorded six more outs while allowing nine baserunners and four runs during innings three through five. Flexen struggled with his command in throwing just nine of 22 first-pitch strikes, an uphill battle against any team, let alone against a dynamic Atlanta lineup. After posting consecutive seasons with an ERA of 3.61 and 3.73 over a combined 316.1 innings between 2021 and 2022, the veteran righty posted a 6.86 ERA and 1.67 WHIP last season over 102.1 innings between Colorado and Seattle. His season has gotten off to a rough start again this year, but he'll have an opportunity for a rebound this weekend as he's tentatively scheduled to face the Royals in Kansas City.