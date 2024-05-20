Flexen (2-4) suffered the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out four.

Flexen worked around an Anthony Volpe leadoff double in the first but struggled thereafter with a two-run blast by Aaron Judge with no one out in the fifth serving as the final blow. All told, Flexen allowed seven runs through four-plus innings with much of the damage coming from the bottom of the Yankees lineup, including a two-run single by the eight-hole hitter, Jose Trevino, in the second and a three-run homer by Jon Berti, batting out of the nine-hole, in the fourth. Flexen saw his ERA rise from 4.46 to 5.48 with the poor performance. He'll look to rebound in his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place at home when the Orioles come to town for a weekend set.