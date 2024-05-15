Flexen came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was cruising early, scattering four singles over four scoreless innings to begin the afternoon, but Flexen hit a wall in the fifth and left the game after 86 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. Some fatigue was perhaps understandable after he's thrown more than 90 pitches in each of his prior two starts, his longest outings of the season so far. Flexen will take a 4.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 40.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come in Yankee Stadium this weekend.