Flexen did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Guardians, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Flexen entered the sixth inning in a 3-3 tie but an error by Paul DeJong led to three unearned runs before he finished the frame at 101 pitches. It wasn't the most appealing quality start, but Flexen has now logged two in his past three outings. The 30-year-old has not recorded a win since May 8 and owns a 5.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 63:33 K:BB over 85 innings. He lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins this weekend.