Flexen (0-3) yielded six runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Reds.

Flexen gave up just one run through the first two frames before the Reds tagged him with five in the third inning. His day was ended after serving up back-to-back home runs to Elly De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson. Flexen's ERA jumped to 8.78 with a lackluster 7:6 K:BB through three starts. He's projected to face the Royals at home next week.