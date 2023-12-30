Flexen signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After recording a 3.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in his first two seasons with the Mariners, Flexen's numbers skyrocketed up to a 6.86 ERA and 1.67 WHIP last year through 102.1 total innings between Seattle and Colorado. Chicago's rotation projects to rank near the bottom of the AL again this year, so Flexen should have little trouble securing a starting job as he attempts to bounce back from 2023.