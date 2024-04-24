Flexen is listed as the White Sox's scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's game versus the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Flexen has made his last two appearances as a reliever, working four scoreless innings behind Garrett Crochet in a 7-0 loss to the Phillies on Friday and 2.1 innings of one-run ball behind Jonathan Cannon in a 7-0 loss to the Twins on Monday. He'll be on three days' rest Friday, but Flexen shouldn't face any major workload restrictions as he steps back into the White Sox rotation. Flexen won't necessarily be in store for a long-term stay in the rotation, however, as he could be a candidate to head back to the bullpen when Mike Clevinger is likely to make his season debut in early May.