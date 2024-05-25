Flexen yielded four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out two during the loss to Baltimore.

Flexen gave up just one run through four innings before the Orioles tagged him with three runs in the fifth. After posting a 1.61 ERA over a 22.1-inning span, he's been hit with 14 runs over his last three outings, driving his ERA from 4.29 up to 5.69. Flexen has allowed at least four runs on four occasions this season. His next outing is lined up to be at home against Toronto.