Murphy allowed three runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning during the White Sox's 7-6 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Murphy served as the White Sox's opener Tuesday for the third time this season, but he couldn't make it out of the first inning after giving up home runs to both Jo Adell and Travis Bazzana. It was the first time Murphy gave up multiple homers in an outing this season and his first instance since July 25, 2025, against the Dodgers, when he gave up three deep balls. He now sits at a 4.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 32.2 innings this year, and it's unclear whether he'll be used as an opener over the final games of the regular season.