The White Sox signed Rodriguez to a minor-league contract Jan. 21.
Rodriguez was once a promising young arm with the Angels, but he's been sidetracked by shoulder problems over the last few years. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021 and held a 5.80 ERA and 28:30 K:BB over 35.2 innings last season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Rodriguez: Looks healthy for spring training•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Rodriguez: Outrighted to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Rodriguez: Goes to Diamondbacks via waivers•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Another setback with shoulder•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Makes third rehab appearance•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Starts rehab assignment•