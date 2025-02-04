The White Sox signed Rodriguez to a minor-league contract Jan. 21.

Rodriguez was once a promising young arm with the Angels, but he's been sidetracked by shoulder problems over the last few years. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021 and held a 5.80 ERA and 28:30 K:BB over 35.2 innings last season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization.