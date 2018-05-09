Volstad (0-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out one over just one inning against the Pirates.

Volstad came on in the fifth after Chicago starter Lucas Giolito lasted just four innings, and he was unable to protect a 5-4 lead after yielding three singles and a double. The righty was solid in a spot start earlier in the year, but he's mostly struggled aside from that. He now sports a 5.19 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through nine appearances.