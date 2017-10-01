Volstad (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters through six innings to take the loss against Cleveland on Sunday.

The 31-year-old veteran has now made consecutive starts and allowed nine runs through 11 innings. It's not surprising to see Volstad struggle considering he last started in 2012. Considering his career trajectory and track record, it's unlikely Volstad lands on the fantasy radar in 2018.