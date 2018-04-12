White Sox's Chris Volstad: Joins White Sox on Thursday
Volstad was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
In order to make room for the right-hander, Chicago shifted Carlos Rodon (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list. Volstad just missed out on earning an Opening Day roster spot with the White Sox but did enough to impress the team in spring training to warrant this promotion. He did look shaky during his first regular-season appearance of 2018 with Charlotte, giving up five earned runs over 4.2 innings in his start on Friday. Looking ahead, it's likely that he will be utilized as a multi-inning reliever.
