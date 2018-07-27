Volstad was tagged for three earned runs over one inning Thursday against the Angels.

Volstad entered the fold in the eighth inning and was tasked with facing the heart of the Angels' order and he was subsequently knocked around. Mike Trout led things off with a double before Justin Upton brought him around. Volstad later allowed two more runs to score before inducing a popout to end the inning. It's difficult to pin down the White Sox's end game strategy now that Joaquim Soria is Brewer, but if Volstad had designs on challenging for the closing role, this was a poor start. Jace Fry seems to be the leading candidate to close for the Southsiders for now.