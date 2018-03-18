White Sox's Chris Volstad: Nailing down bullpen job
Volstad pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings while striking out two in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Volstad entered the game in the sixth inning with a man on and delivered an inning-ending double-play grounder, then pitched a clean seventh inning. The non-roster invitee has not allowed a run over 11 Cactus League innings, spanning seven appearances. That's good work from the former first-round pick and failed starter, who appears to be closing in on a middle-relief job in Chicago's bullpen.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...