Volstad pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings while striking out two in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Volstad entered the game in the sixth inning with a man on and delivered an inning-ending double-play grounder, then pitched a clean seventh inning. The non-roster invitee has not allowed a run over 11 Cactus League innings, spanning seven appearances. That's good work from the former first-round pick and failed starter, who appears to be closing in on a middle-relief job in Chicago's bullpen.