Volstad (1-1) was hit hard in Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

Making his first big-league start since 2012, Volstad was able to retire the side in order in the first inning before running into trouble in the second. The 31-year-old allowed six hits in the frame, including home runs to Brandon Phillips, Luis Valbuena and Mike Trout. He was able to blank the Angels over the next three innings, but that damage had already been done. He'll get another tough test Sunday when he takes on the Indians in Cleveland.