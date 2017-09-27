White Sox's Chris Volstad: Plagued by long ball Tuesday
Volstad (1-1) was hit hard in Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
Making his first big-league start since 2012, Volstad was able to retire the side in order in the first inning before running into trouble in the second. The 31-year-old allowed six hits in the frame, including home runs to Brandon Phillips, Luis Valbuena and Mike Trout. He was able to blank the Angels over the next three innings, but that damage had already been done. He'll get another tough test Sunday when he takes on the Indians in Cleveland.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...