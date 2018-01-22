White Sox's Chris Volstad: Re-signs with White Sox
Volstad signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox which includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Volstad is back with Chicago after making six appearances for the White Sox last season, compiling a 4.66 ERA and 10:5 K:BB across 19.1 innings of work in the process. While he made it back to the majors for the first time since 2015, the 31-year-old spent the majority of his 2017 campaign with Triple-A Charlotte, where he posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 118 innings (18 starts, 27 appearances). Volstad will likely be viewed as an organizational depth piece again in 2018.
