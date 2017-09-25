Volstad will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Volstad will step into the rotation Tuesday to make his first major-league start since 2012. The 31-year-old will pitch in place of Carson Fulmer, who had his start pushed back due to a blister on his right index finger. Volstad owns a 1.08 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 8.1 innings out of the White Sox's bullpen this season. He held his own while pitching in relief of Fulmer on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two batters in 4.1 innings.