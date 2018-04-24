Volstad will get the nod Tuesday against Seattle, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Volstad will make his first start of the season at the big-league level after making four appearances out of the bullpen. He was previously used as a starter at Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old right-hander has accrued a 4.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 7.2 innings in 2018.