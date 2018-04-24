White Sox's Chris Volstad: Will start Tuesday
Volstad will get the nod Tuesday against Seattle, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Volstad will make his first start of the season at the big-league level after making four appearances out of the bullpen. He was previously used as a starter at Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old right-hander has accrued a 4.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 7.2 innings in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Put to work immediately•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Joins White Sox on Thursday•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Nailing down bullpen job•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Re-signs with White Sox•
-
Chris Volstad: Heads to free agency•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Drops finale to Indians•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...