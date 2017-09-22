Volstad (1-0) allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over 4.1 relief innings to pick up the win in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Houston.

Volstad came on early when starter Carson Fulmer was removed after a third of an inning due to a blister. The 30-year-old Volstad had been a starter for the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte before getting a September callup to supplement the bullpen. Fulmer has two more turns through the rotation before the end of the season. If he's unable to go next Tuesday, Volstad's impressive showing Thursday should put him in line for a spot start.