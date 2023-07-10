The White Sox have selected Oppor with the 152nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The left-handed Oppor didn't sign with the Athletics as an 11th-round pick in 2022, but the White Sox should have a better chance at reeling him in after selecting him 182 picks higher in the 2023 draft. The White Sox were likely intrigued by the Gulf Coast Community College product's athleticism and projectable repertoire, which includes a mid-90s fastball, upper-70s slider and low-80s changeup. The secondary offerings could still use more refinement, but the 18-year-old has at least shown enough improvement with his changeup and slider from a year ago for the White Sox to continue him on a starter's development path.