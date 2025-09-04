Oppor has a 2.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB in 41.2 innings over his last 11 starts for High-A Winston-Salem.

Oppor is one of the hardest-throwing lefty starters in the minors, with his fastball recently touching 101 mph and regularly touching 98 mph. He also has a filthy slider and above-average changeup, so if Oppor can trim the walks slightly, he could shoot up prospect rankings in 2026. His 50.4 percent groundball rate at High-A is easily a career-best mark and his 82.2 innings across Single-A and High-A mark a notable increase from the combined 45.2 innings he logged from 2023 to 2024 in the Arizona Complex League.