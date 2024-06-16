The White Sox selected Robinson's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

It's a partial promotion for Robinson, as he's now on the 40-man roster but will remain with Charlotte for the time being as organizational catching depth. Robinson has put together a .234/.288/.386 slash line with six home runs in 41 games at Triple-A so far this season. Outfielder Duke Ellis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.