Frazier will have his contract selected by the White Sox on Sunday from Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Frazier has crushed Triple-A pitching after singing with Chicago in April with a .375/.478/.839 slash along with seven homers thus far. The former top prospect has not held any kind of sustained success in the majors, but he'll get a chance to show off his skill set beginning Sunday it appears. The White Sox will need to make room on the 40-man roster along with the big-league team in order to add Frazier.