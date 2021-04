Heuer (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out four over 2.1 scoreless innings to pick up his first win in Monday's 4-3 victory over Cleveland.

Heuer recorded single-game highs in strikeouts and innings to log the victory. It was his fourth scoreless outing in five appearances. While Chicago's vaunted bullpen has stumbled out of the gate, the right-handed Heuer has been as good as he was in 2020. He's allowed one run, seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings.