Heuer (2-0) was perfect over 1.1 innings, striking out one and earning the win Friday versus the Royals.

Heuer was called on to get the last out of the fifth inning, making him eligible for the win in relief of starter Dane Dunning. In the sixth, Heuer got a strikeout and two groundouts. The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.63 ERA with a 0.80 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 13.2 innings this season. He's also notched a save and two holds, but typically works earlier in games, so far to decent results.