Heuer (3-1) earned the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in a 3-1 win over the Royals.

Michael Kopech made a spot start in the nightcap but was pulled after four innings, gifting Heuer a chance for his third win. The right-handed setup man has not allowed a run in seven of his last nine outings, picking up two wins and three holds during that run.