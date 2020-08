Heuer allowed one run on three hits over 1.1 innings and picked up the save in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Royals.

Heuer got the final out of the eighth inning when the White Sox were up by three runs. The offense plated four runs in the top of the ninth to provide a big cushion, so closer Alex Colome was not needed. Manager Rick Renteria left Heuer in to close out the game and earn the first save of his career.