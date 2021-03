Heuer allowed one hit and struck out three over one inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Heuer permitted a leadoff triple before striking out the side to finish off the eighth inning. He's fanned 13 batters without a walk over eight Cactus League innings. Heuer, who's pitched multiple innings in two of his six spring outings, will be part of a deep White Sox bullpen, likely in a middle-relief role.