Heuer (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers, allowing two hits and striking out one across 1.1 scoreless innings.

After back-to-back ugly outings, Heuer put together a solid performance Friday, successfully setting down the Rangers batters in the seventh inning. After allowing two singles in the eighth inning, Heuer was pulled in favor of closer Liam Hendricks. The 24-year-old has only walked one batter across 11 innings this year and owns a 4.91 ERA, inflated by two particularly poor recent outings.