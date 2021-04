Heuer allowed one run on three hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Heuer allowed his first run of the season when he was tagged for a solo home run by Jared Walsh in the fifth inning. He became the fourth White Sox reliever to permit a homer. Chicago's bullpen was considered a strength entering the season, but thus far the 'pen is 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA.