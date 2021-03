Heuer earned a save Thursday, striking out three over two scoreless innings against the Royals.

Heuer has not allowed a run or walk over seven Cactus League innings. He was an effective member of the White Sox's bullpen in 2020 and is expected to return in 2021, likely in a middle-relief role. The 24-year-old right-hander has thrown two innings in each of his last two spring appearances.