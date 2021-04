Heuer (1-1) gave up three runs on three hits while striking out four across 1.2 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He was tagged with the loss.

Heuer was coming off three straight scoreless outings and had allowed just one run across 6.2 innings before Saturday's contest, but the wheels came off and he was roughed up by Boston. As a result, his ERA spiked from 1.35 to 4.32, though one encouraging sign is the fact that he's now on a run of five straight outings while walking anyone.