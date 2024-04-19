Sedlock signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old made one appearance with the Orioles in 2022 before being traded to the Tigers and eventually released. He didn't pitch anywhere in 2023 and has been assigned to Chicago's Arizona Complex League affiliate for the time being. Sedlock was a first-round pick by the O's in 2016, but he has battled numerous arm issues during his career.
