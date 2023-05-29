Montgomery (oblique/back) has begun baseball activities at extended spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Montgomery has been out all season with an oblique injury and more recently a back issue. It sounds like it will still be a little while before he's ready for games, but the top prospect is eventually expected to be assigned to Double-A Birmingham.
