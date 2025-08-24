Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a grand slam during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

Montgomery put the exclamation point on the White Sox's six-run second inning, when he cleared the bases on a 412-foot blast to right-center field. Saturday marked Montgomery's eighth multi-hit game of the season, and he has now hit back-to-back home runs six times this season. He now has a .229/.288/.528 slash line with 12 homers and 34 RBI across 156 plate appearances this season.