Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

He provided all the offense for the White Sox by taking Luis Gil deep in the sixth inning. It was Montgomery's 19th homer of the year in the big leagues and his 30th across all levels, but his first since Sept. 5, snapping a 14-game power drought. Through his first 66 MLB contests, the rookie shortstop is slashing .221/.295/.498 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate.