Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Montgomery lifted his 10th homer of the season, and he's now tallied one extra-base hit in three of his last four games. The rookie infielder has quickly grabbed the attention of fantasy managers since being promoted to the major leagues -- Montgomery is slashing an effective .241/.311/.565 with three doubles, one triple, 26 RBI and 16 runs scored over his first 120 plate appearances. After bouncing around the bottom part of Chicago's lineup, Montgomery has hit fifth in eight of his last nine outings.