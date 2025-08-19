White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Departs with side injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery left Monday's game against Atlanta with left side soreness.
Montgomery can be tagged as day-to-day until the team has more information on the extent of the injury. If he needs to be shut down, look for Brooks Baldwin to see opportunities at shortstop.
