The White Sox have selected Montgomery with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Montgomery has a picturesque left-handed swing that is already perfectly geared for loft, and at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, the expectation is that he will grow into at least plus power. A prep shortstop from Indiana, Montgomery could have played Division 1 college basketball. He isn't a burner, but he is a great athlete with smooth actions in the field and at the plate. There will probably always be some swing and miss in his game due to his long levers, but he could develop an average or better hit tool. Montgomery looks like a natural shortstop, although his arm isn't plus, so he's not a lock to stick at the six. He is old for his class, having turned 19 in February, but Montgomery has a high offensive ceiling and is one of the more intriguing fantasy sleepers in this class.