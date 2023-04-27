White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday that Montgomery (oblique) is now also dealing with a mid-back strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was placed on the minor-league injured list before the start of the season due to a strained oblique and his 2023 debut has been further delayed by this new back issue. Hahn said there's no timeline as to when the 21-year-old outfield prospect will begin a planned rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem. Once he's fully healthy, Montgomery is expected to report to Double-A Birmingham.