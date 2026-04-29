Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Groundout machine Jose Soriano had allowed just one home run all season coming into Tuesday's contest, but Montgomery took him deep on a knuckle curve to lead off the bottom of the second inning. It snapped a five-game homer-less drought for Montgomery, who had hit a big fly in each of the previous four contests. The lefty-hitting infielder is now slashing .236/.341/.509 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 10:37 BB:K across 123 trips to the plate.