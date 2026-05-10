Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Montgomery went deep in the bottom of the first with a two-run shot off Luis Castillo, his 10th long ball of the campaign. The shortstop has been one of the most consistent offensive forces in the White Sox lineup this season. Aside from becoming the team's second player to reach double-digit homers behind Munetaka Murakami's 15, Montgomery also has a strong .827 OPS through 39 games in 2026.