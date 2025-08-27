Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Montgomery opened up the scoring with a solo blast off Michael Lorenzen in the second inning. It's his fourth straight game leaving the yard and he's racked up nine RBI over that span. Montgomery now has 14 homers in 43 career games, though that comes with a .230 batting average and .287 on-base percentage.