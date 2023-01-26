Montgomery has been invited to the major-league side of White Sox camp this spring.

It's an opportunity for Montgomery to familiarize himself with the players -- and, more importantly, coaches -- on Chicago's current major-league roster/staff. Selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of a high school in Indiana, the 20-year-old top shortstop prospect batted .274/.381/.429 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles in 96 games between three different levels of the minor leagues in 2022. He finished up the season at Double-A Birmingham.